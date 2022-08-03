Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Get Ready for the Cyber Roundup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fans have been waiting for months for Aug. 4. Ever since the electric vehicle leader announced its plans for another stock split, the financial world has been anticipating its confirmation. Tomorrow, shareholders vote on the motion to split TSLA stock again and anticipation is high. Elon Musk knows this and he intends to capitalize on it. The Tesla CEO has rebranded the event the Cyber Roundup, a clear nod to the April 2022 Cyber Rodeo. With TSLA stock rising and investors getting ready to pounce on newly split shares, the financial world is watching closely.
TSLA stock has risen 10% since last week, and 32% for the month, demonstrating slow-albeit-steady growth. These gains aren’t as high as the 80% that TSLA rose in the weeks leading up to Tesla’s 2020 stock split. But they do indicate that investors believe in the stock and are optimistic about Tesla’s growth prospects following the split. The TSLA stock split is certainly the must-watch-for event of the summer but the shareholder meeting may bring other exciting updates.
Let’s take a closer look at tomorrow’s event and what investors need to know about the Cyber Roundup.
TSLA Stock and the Cyber Roundup
What time does the event kick off? CarBuzz reports that interested parties should “be sure to tune in at 5:30 PM EST on August 4 to hear all of the latest Tesla news.” For viewers on central time, the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Tesla also provided a link on the event’s webpage, stating that a “live video webcast of the event will be accessible to the general public.”
Tesla has been getting ready for the Cyber Roundup since last week. On July 26, it shared a link to the shareholder platform for investors to sign in and participate in the upcoming decisions.
We're launching the Tesla Shareholder Platform — join the program to participate in Tesla events and hear more updates soon → https://t.co/HUVikOo5a3
— Tesla (@Tesla) July 26, 2022
A few days later, Musk retweeted the link, encouraging shareholders to participate.
Still time to vote! https://t.co/ZbFWv0pkgG
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022
Clearly the company is ready for the Cyber Roundup and is excited to hear from shareholders. Both current and future investors are excited to know the verdict of the TSLA stock split proposal. But there are other questions that investors want to know the answers to.
Beyond the Tesla Stock Split
EV blog Teslarati has posed some pressing questions for investors to consider. While it is unclear if Musk or anyone else from Tesla’s leadership team will speak to these issues, they will be top of mind. These questions include:
- How does Tesla intend to use cash in the coming few years? Will Tesla increase capital expenditures, share buybacks, dividends or acquisitions?
- How many factories are necessary to achieve a long-term target of 20 million vehicles per year
- When the Cybertruck pricing is released, will all who ordered before it was taken down be grandfathered in or have to reconfigure?
- When will pricing be released?
Other questions include how Tesla intends to handle the geopolitical risks posed by tensions between the U.S. and China and how the new EV tax credit will impact future business operations.
As InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier notes “potential support from the government should make Tesla look even more bullish to its investors. All in all, it’s a good time to consider Tesla as a worthy addition to an EV-friendly watch list.”
Tomorrow brings the verdict for which Wall Street has been waiting and thankfully, everyone interested can tune in live.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.