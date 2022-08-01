TSLA Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch During Tesla’s Annual Meeting

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Aug. 4 shareholder meeting has been on many investors’ calendars for months. Why? It will bring the final verdict on the TSLA stock split.
The shareholder vote on the company’s 3-for-1 stock split proposal is the primary reason that Wall Street has been waiting for the meeting. But it isn’t the only factor that investors will be watching closely this year. Tesla has rebranded its shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup in a clear nod to its April 2022 Cyber Rodeo event. It has even gone so far as trademarking its logo for advertising and branding purposes. TSLA stock has started the week off by rising as anticipation for the event mounts.
What should investors be watching carefully for at this year’s Cyber Roundup? Let’s take a closer look.
Cyber Roundup: What TSLA Stock Investors Can Expect
1. Tesla Stock Split Vote
As noted, investors have been waiting anxiously for months for confirmation of the TSLA stock split. Why? When Tesla enacted its 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, shares immediately shot up. As Barron’s reported, “shares gained 80% over the roughly three weeks from just before the split announcement until the split became effective at the end of August.”
While the past three weeks haven’t yielded gains of that magnitude, TSLA stock is still up 33% for the past month.
The next few days should see it rise even higher as anticipation for the Tesla stock split mounts. We’ve seen both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) split their stocks already this year. Investors know that the proposed split is exactly the growth catalyst that TSLA stock needs to soar to new heights in Q3.
2. Cybertruck Updates
When TSLA stock investors see the word “cyber,” they immediately check to see if it’s followed by “truck.” The rebranding of the shareholder meeting calls to mind images of the Austin gigafactory opening, rebranded as the Cyber Rodeo. Tesla fans and investors alike tuned in for updates on the Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic vehicle that fans can’t wait to see on the road. “Cybertruck is Tesla’s all-electric pickup truck in the works,” reported InvestorPlace contributor Shanthi Rexaline. The company promotes the truck with the tagline “better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car.”
In early June 2022, Tesla purchased a large-scale Giga Press with the intention of using it to mass produce Cybertrucks. Since then, no real updates have been offered. But it’s possible that Elon Musk will use the shareholder meeting as a platform to provide further details on the Cybertruck.
3. EV Production Updates
With Tesla, there’s always the possibility that the company will provide further details on its electric vehicle (EV) production.
This has been a difficult season for the EV leader as both factory shutdowns and supply chain constraints have made it harder to keep pace with demand. That said, although Tesla’s global production fell sequentially during Q2, it was still up year over year.
With demand showing no signs of slowing down, Tesla is clearly focused on charging forward and making up the ground it previously lost. Investors will be curious about what to expect in the final quarters of 2022.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.