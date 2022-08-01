Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) Stock Gains Another 55% Following IPO

Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the company’s successful initial public offering (IPO) last week!
MGAM stock went public on Friday and that debut saw the gaming company’s shares increase more than 150% compared to their IPO price. That movement is continuing today as traders are still pushing shares higher.
The Mobile Global Esports IPO included $1.5 million shares of MGAM stock sold for $4 each. The offering also included an additional 225,000-share option for sole underwriter WestPark Capital at that same price. Also, the IPO will come to a close on Tuesday.
MGAM Stock: What is Mobile Global Esports?
Mobile Global Esports is a company dedicated to growing the esports industry. It was created in March 2021 to handle the esports businesses that Sports Industry of India started in 2016. It’s currently focused on operations in Indian and South Asian markets.
Trading of MGAM stock has been heavy since its IPO. On Friday, the company saw roughly 14.1 million shares of its stock change hands. As for Monday, some 13 million shares are on the move as of this morning.
MGM stock is up 54.6% as of Monday morning. That has the company’s shares trading in the $17 range as of this writing.
