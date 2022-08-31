NOW OPEN: Register for Our First Ever Rapid Cash Flow Summit

Luke Lango will reveal how to start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Wed, August 31 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Nogin (NOGN) Stock Plummets, Rebounds Following Nasdaq Debut

Nogin enjoys bounce-back after tumultuous public debut Tuesday

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Aug 31, 2022, 11:40 am EDT
  • Nogin (NOGN) is up more than 3% today after an unfortunate Nasdaq debut Tuesday
  • The company went public via a SPAC merger with Software Acquisition Group III.
  • The e-commerce advisor sunk 65% after its first day of public trade, Tuesday, before climbing post-market.
NOGN stock - Nogin (NOGN) Stock Plummets, Rebounds Following Nasdaq Debut

Source: Shutterstock

E-commerce solutions company, Nogin’s (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock, is up nearly 3% this morning after making a less-than-stellar debut on the Nasdaq Composite Index Tuesday. So what’s going on with NOGN stock lately?

Well, on Tuesday, Nogin became a publicly traded company via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Software Acquisition Group III. Nogin plunged more than 65% on its public offering, closing at $3.35. Throughout the day, the company experienced substantial volatility, reaching as high as $9.99 per share before closing down on the session.

After Tuesday’s unfortunate drop, it seems the bulls came back with a vengeance in premarket trading, buoying the stock up to $3.70. However, it now sits at around the $3.50 level.

The commerce-as-a-service technology platform is designed to assist other e-commerce businesses to understand and enhance their cash flows via automated intelligence and analysis.

What else do you need to know about Nogin this week?

NOGN Stock Climbs Following SPAC Merger

Nogin is the latest and greatest example of the popular SPAC merger that has swept up the public offering world over the past few years. A number of major companies have opted to go public via blank-check companies, saving both time and money compared to the traditional initial public offering route.

Nogin describes itself as a company that “builds, grows and future-proofs online businesses whose needs are too complex for low-cost SAAS e-commerce platforms, yet require more flexibility and economic viability than provided by enterprise solutions”

Indeed the company advises other online companies on their operations using self-learning artificial intelligence. Fundamentally, Nogin provides business analysis on things like cost per click, ad revenue, inventory management and more in order to optimize workflows.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/08/nogin-nogn-stock-plummets-rebounds-following-nasdaq-debut/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC