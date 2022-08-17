Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the SHIB Crypto Go From Here?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Wednesday as the crypto trends on social media.
This movement comes after one of the developers of Shiba Eternity provided an update on the game’s status. William Volk told followers that they had to increase server capacity fifty-fold to handle incoming “players coming in from the Vietnam test launch.”
Volk expects that the game will need to expand servers even more in the future. Specifically, he says the Android release of the game would “crush” the servers currently available.
This recent news has Shiba Inu trending on social media today. With that, traders are now wondering just how much of a boost the game could be to the SHIB crypto. Let’s check out what the experts have to say below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is CoinPedia with its average estimate of $0.0000307 per token for 2023.
- WalletInvestor is next, expecting SHIB to hit $0.0000149 one year from now.
- CryptoNewZ closes out our list of price predictions with a high estimate of $0.000058 for 2023.
To put these price predictions in perspective, Shiba Inu trades at $0.00001535 as of this writing. It looks like sentiment for the crypto is bullish, although SHIB is down 3% over the past 24 hours as of Wednesday afternoon.
