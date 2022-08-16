SoftBank Just Gave Nu Holdings (NU) Stock a Big Boost

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) taking a stake in the Latin American banking company.
SoftBank took out a massive stake in NU stock with 22 million shares now in its control. This comes after the company was listed as a pre-initial public offering (IPO) investor in the firm. However, SFTBY hadn’t listed NU shares among its holdings until today.
And that’s not the only news helping out NU stock today. The company also released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 after markets closed on Monday.
That earnings report includes revenue of $1.2 billion. This beats out the $1.04 billion that Wall Street was expecting from the banking company. It’s also a 230% increase year-over-year. Just to note, Nu Holdings didn’t release earnings per share data during its most recent report.
David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nu Holdings, said the following in the earnings report.
“We had another very strong quarter, with growth and profitability in our core business. We registered record revenues and are making huge strides towards becoming a multi-product and multi-country platform.”
The SoftBank and earnings news today has NU stock seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 67 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 31.5 million shares.
NU stock is up 20.8% as of Tuesday afternoon.
