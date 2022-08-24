Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Stock Jumps 10% on Walmart Deal

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock is heading higher on Wednesday as investors react to a new distribution deal with Walmart (NYSE:WMT).
Tattooed Chef already offered up five SKUs of its products at 300 Walmart stores. However, this new deal expands that to 13 SKUs and increases the number of stores up to 2,000.
That’s a massive increase in visibility for Tattooed Chef products, with the company gaining more shelf space and reaching a larger portion of the country. Tattooed Chef notes that the new products will start showing up at Walmart locations “no later than October 2022.”
Tattooed Chef offers a series of frozen meals for consumers and focuses on plant-based foods. Some of the company’s offerings include zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower and cauliflower pizza crusts, burritos, quesadillas and more.
TTCF Stock Is Benefiting From Another Deal Today
To go along with the Walmart distribution news, Tattooed Chef also just announced an agreement with Desert Premium Group. This has Tattooed Chef acquiring $10 million in assets from the company as well as signing a lease agreement for an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Today’s news has TTCF stock experiencing heavy trading. Some 1.5 million shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 557,000 shares.
TTCF stock is up 11.5% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.