TBLT, RDBX: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still a hot topic this week and we’re listing five of the shares investors will want to watch!
Our list of short squeeze stocks to watch comes courtesy of Fintel. The publication releases a new list of short squeeze stocks likely to rise every week via its Short Squeeze Leaderboard.
The Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard covers a variety of factors when determining the short squeeze potential of a stock. Among that is relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and more.
With that data, Fintel assigns a score between 0 to 100 to stocks. The closer a stock is to 100, the more likely it is to undergo a short squeeze. Keeping that in mind, let’s check out the top short squeeze stocks to watch this week below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock tops the list this week with a short squeeze score of 99.4.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares claim the next spot with a short squeeze score of 99.34.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock joins the list with a short squeeze score of 99.13.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares also have the potential to rise with a short squeeze score of 98.94.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock finishes this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 98.74.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.