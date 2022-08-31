Terra Classic (LUNC) Crypto Surges Another 13%

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) continues to be a hot topic among crypto traders on Wednesday as a recent rally carries on.
This rally started a few days ago when Terra Classic developers introduced a new network upgrade. This introduced staking to the blockchain network. The V22 update was a success with investors quickly taking stakes in LUNC.
That news is a much-needed positive catalyst for the crypto after a rough time just a few months ago. A crypto crash hit Terra (LUNA-USD) hard and resulted in the original crypto moving to a new network. That came after its stablecoin, TerraUSD (USTC-USD), failed to maintain its price.
LUNC Traders Hope to Regain Lost Ground
When Terra left its old network behind, developers continued to use it for the creation of Terra Classic. That’s left the crypto with a hard road to recovery but one that fans of LUNC have been following closely.
That’s why the recent upgrade and rally is such big news for Terra Classic traders. It shows there might still be life in the crypto even after Terra’s departure. Even so, LUNC still has a long way to go. The crypto is only trading for about $0.000166 as of this writing, as compared to LUNA’s roughly $87 per token before the crash.
Investors looking to purchase LUNC tokens have only a few crypto exchanges to choose from. That includes Kraken, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Bitfinex, and Huobi. Of those, only Kraken, Crypto.com, and KuCoin support purchasing crypto with a credit or debit card.
LUNC is up 13.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.