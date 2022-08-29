Terra Classic Price Predictions: Can the LUNC Crypto Keep Climbing?

Terra Classic (LUNC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Monday after the crypto went through a network upgrade.
That upgrade introduces staking to Terra Classic. So far, about 1% of LUNC has been staked, which is a positive sign. This is a major boon for the company after the network after it went through a crash earlier this year.
The V22 network upgrade is part of Terra Classic’s developers trying to recover from that crash. That resulted in TerraUSD (UST-USD), the stablecoin tied to the blockchain, being unable to maintain its $1 price. Following that crash, Terra (LUNA-USD) jumped ship to a new network, leaving LUNC behind.
With the staking news, some traders are seeking more details about the potential future of Terra Classic. Luckily, we’ve got all the latest LUNC price predictions ready to go below!
Terra Classic Price Predictions
- DigitalCoinPrice starts our list with an average price estimate of $0.000190 for 2023.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with the website’s one-year forecast of $0.000219 for LUNC.
- SwapSpace closes out our Terra Classic price predictions with an estimate of $0.000228 for 2023.
To put those price predictions into perspective, Terra Classic was trading at $0.000133 as of this writing. Investors will also note that LUNC is up 6.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Crypto investors looking for more of the most recent market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered with all of the hottest crypto news worth reading about on Monday! That includes what’s happening with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) prices today, as well as recent Polygon (MATIC-USD) price predictions. You can learn all about these matters at the following links!
More Monday Crypto News
- Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Plunging Today?
- Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will the MATIC Crypto Go Next?
- Voyager Token Price Predictions: What’s Next for the VGX Crypto?