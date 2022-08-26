Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will the MATIC Crypto Go Next?

Polygon (MATIC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Friday as a couple of bits of news have the crypto trending on social media.
First is the upcoming Merger event for Ethereum (ETH-USD). This is a big deal for ETH as it will upgrade the crypto’s blockchain while also switching it over to a proof of stake concept. Currently, ETH works on a proof-of-work concept.
That’s a big deal as it will enhance Ethereum, but that doesn’t mean MATIC traders are worried. There are plenty of new projects in the pipeline, as well as several benefits to using the crypto. This has traders pumping it up prior to The Merge event.
Adding to all of this, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal is raising money for a new project. He wants to create Symbolic Capital, which is a venture capital fund for web3 developers. That will assist Polygon in speeding up web3 development.
With all of this news going around, traders are checking on the latest price predictions for MATIC. We’ve got a few ready to go below!
Polygon Price Predictions
- Starting us off is CryptoNewZ with its average 2023 price estimate of $1.
- Next up we have Coin Price Forecast with its average mid-year 2023 estimate of $1.41 per token.
- Finally, Gov Capital finishes off our list with its one-year price prediction of $3.4855468517426 for Polygon.
For the record, Polygon is trading at $0.8191 per token as of this writing. That’s down slightly over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.