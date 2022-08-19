Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
There’s public stock offerings, earnings reports, investments, and more to talk about today.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock is rocketing 80% after its Marketing Authorization Application for pegzilarginase was validated by the European Medicines Agency.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are soaring 43% alongside heavy pre-market trading volume.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is gaining more than 26% despite a lack of news this morning.
- System1 (NYSE:SST) shares are surging over 20% after revealing investments from Trasimene Capital Management and William P. Foley II.
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) stock is climbing more than 19% with the release of a strong fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) shares are increasing close to 18% following its initial public offering yesterday.
- Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) stock is heading over 14% higher on no clear news.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are jumping more than 12% in pre-market trading.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is getting an over 12% boost after a reverse stock split earlier this week.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are up more than 11% following insider buying yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock is plummeting over 46% with the launch of an underwritten public offering.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are diving more than 44% after Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the company.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) stock is taking an over 15% beating after revealing pricing for a public stock offering.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are falling more than 13% this morning.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock is dropping over 13% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares are tumbling almost 13% ahead of a reverse stock split when markets open this morning.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is decreasing more than 12% after releasing results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are sliding over 12% after rallying on Thursday.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock is slipping more than 12% after acknowledging recent unusual trading activity.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% after revealing workforce cuts in its Q2 2022 earnings report.
