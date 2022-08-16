Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday and the news that’s affecting them this morning.
We’ve got tons of earnings reports to go over today that are mostly behind stocks falling this morning.
Let’s get into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) stock is soaring close to 35% following its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.
- Magic Empire (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares are surging more than 25% as shares continue a recent meme rally.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock is gaining over 23% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares are climbing about 22% after releasing results for the second quarter of 2022.
- LoanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock is increasing more than 21% as it bounces back from a drop yesterday.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares are gaining 20% despite a lack of news this morning.
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) stock is rising 20% after updating investors on the date of an upcoming shareholder meeting.
- AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares are getting an over 18% boost after announcing the injection of equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is jumping more than 17% alongside the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares are up over 17% in pre-market trading for Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is plummeting more than 35% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) shares are diving over 21% on mixed results for Q2.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is taking a more than 20% beating with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares are tumbling over 18% after posting earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock is falling more than 17% on a restructuring update and Q2 results.
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) shares are decreasing over 17% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Gan (NASDAQ:GAN) stock is dropping more than 16% after releasing earnings results for Q2 2022.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares are sliding over 15% alongside poor earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- AmpliTech (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock is dipping almost 12% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after announcing a semi-annual interest payment on Senior Exchangeable Debentures due in 2030.
