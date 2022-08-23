Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday and the news that has them moving.
Moving stocks this morning is an acquisition, a senior note offering, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock is rocketing more than 46% on heavy pre-market trading and no news.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares are soaring over 34% on news that Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is acquiring the company.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock is gaining more than 32% after falling yesterday.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares are rising over 24% ahead of a key opinion leader webinar tomorrow.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is increasing roughly 24% after announcing integration with Snapchat.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are climbing more than 13% as it continues a rally from Monday.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSEMKT:RMED) stock is heading over 11% higher after seeing a similar fall yesterday.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares are jumping more than 11% as a short squeeze from Monday continues.
- Zomedica (NYSEMKT:ZOM) stock is getting an over 10% boost after announcing a new member of its Board of Directors.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares are up more than 10% ahead of its annual meeting this Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is diving over 25% after pricing a $60 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares are tumbling more than 23% after undergoing a massive rally yesterday.
- GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) stock is taking an over 17% beating as shares are pulling back from a recent rally.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares are dropping more than 13% after running higher on Monday.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock is falling over 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are sliding nearly 13% after rallying on heavy trading Monday.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock is decreasing more than 11% with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares are slipping over 9% this morning.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock is dipping almost 9% despite a lack of news on Tuesday.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9% after releasing results for Q2 2022.
