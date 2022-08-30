Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we go over the latest news on Tuesday morning.
Moving stocks this morning is a turnaround plan, public offering, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is rocketing more than 31% despite a lack of news this morning.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are soaring over 20% as heavy trading continues a rally from last week.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is heading more than 16% higher alongside increased pre-market trading volume.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) shares are rising over 15% on no clear news Tuesday morning.
- TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is surging more than 15% on permission to move forward with a clinical trial.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares are increasing over 15% without any recent news.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is climbing more than 14% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are jumping over 12% as it recovers from a recent dip.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is getting close to an 11% boost as it prepares to release a turnaround plan tomorrow.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares are up more than 10% ahead of a press meeting this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) stock is plummeting over 75% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are diving nearly 35% after pricing a public offering.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is tumbling 20% following a likely short squeeze yesterday.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are taking an almost 11% beating as shares continue to fall before its delisting.
- Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock is sliding more than 9% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares are dropping over 9% after rallying yesterday on a software licensing deal.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is slipping more than 8% with insider buying yesterday being the latest news.
- Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) shares are dipping over 8% following an update on its merger plans.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock is decreasing more than 7% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Meten Holding (NASDAQ:METX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.