ToughBuilt (TBLT) Stock Soars on New Amazon Listings

Potential short-squeeze target ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) has trended on social media not just once, but twice in the past week. Just a few days, ago, ToughBuilt disclosed a new agreement to launch its products in Ace Hardware stores. Today, there’s possibly even bigger news for ToughBuilt Industries as the company just started selling its products on Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Italy and Amazon Germany. Consequently, TBLT stock is steamrolling higher today.
ToughBuilt Industries supplies construction tools and accessories. It’s a company that typically stays under the radar on Wall Street. However, two back-to-back catalysts have put ToughBuilt in the limelight.
When ToughBuilt announced an agreement with Ace Hardware USA and International to sell 35 of its products, this caught the attention of financial traders. It’s a huge win for ToughBuilt, as the arrangement will enable its products to be distributed to 5,500 individual Ace stores across the U.S.
That development spurred a 25% rally in TBLT stock. Yet, there was another major catalyst right around the corner. A fresh press release revealed that ToughBuilt Industries has begun selling 93 of its products on Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
What’s Happening With TBLT Stock?
The Ace Hardware deal will certainly broaden ToughBuilt’s distribution network. Selling products on these Amazon’s retail platform will likely bolster ToughBuilt’s revenue even further.
So, it shouldn’t be too surprising that today’s traders are buying up TBLT stock. However, the magnitude of the move may surprise you. By 11:00 a.m. Eastern, the share price was up 23%.
To reiterate, the stock had already shot up 25% in the wake of the Ace Hardware news. This leads to a billion-dollar question: Is the price action entirely news-driven?
Just maybe, there’s another force in play here. TBLT stock may be the target of a massive short squeeze. Admittedly, this is a hypothesis that’s interesting to consider but difficult to prove.
It’s a possibility worth considering, though. It seems that at least some short-sellers are being forced out of their positions. This could propel the ToughBuilt Industries share price even further. In other words, there may be more upside coming — and more pain for the trapped shorts — if the buyers have their way.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.