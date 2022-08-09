Tuesday Morning (TUEM) Stock Rockets 32% Amid Bankruptcy Talk

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock is soaring higher today as investors boost the shares amid talk of a potential bankruptcy filing.
TUEM stock has had a rough time of it lately with reports claiming it’s considering filing for bankruptcy protection. That, alongside the recent loss of its CFO and cuts to guidance, has pulled shares lower these last few weeks.
However, it looks like meme traders see all of this as a green light to invest in the retailer. As a result, shares of the stock are climbing today with heavy trading. That has some 31 million shares being traded as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.9 million shares.
The idea of Tuesday Morning filing for bankruptcy has merit to it. The company already had to do so during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Considering how long that pandemic lasted, it makes sense the retailer would still be struggling.
Adding fuel to that fire is the current state of the economy. Inflation continues to weigh on consumers, as does the recession. These additional factors easily explain why the retail company could still be dealing with financial troubles.
Traders considering a stake in TUEM stock will want to be careful. Its low market capitalization of $40.842 makes it a penny stock, which means it’s easy for traders to manipulate its price.
TUEM stock is up 32.3% as of Tuesday morning but is down 72.9% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock news traders need to know about for Teusday! That includes why shares of Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock are in the news today. You can find out all about that at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Sinks on Leadership Change Announcement
- Why Is Verona Pharma (VRNA) Stock Up 76% Today?
- Lemonade (LMND) Stock Pops 10% After Q2 Earnings
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed