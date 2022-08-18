What Is Going on With Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Today?

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is falling on Thursday as the electric vehicle (EV) company enacts measures to kick a member from its Board of Directors.
Faraday Future will be holding a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the removal of Brian Krolicki from its Board. Krolicki is the former chairman of the Board and previously served as the 33rd Lieutenant Governor of Nevada.
Faraday Future says the following in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
“The Company’s operational results are consistently falling short of the goals the Company has set forth in its public filings, and this situation is not improving. We believe that this poor performance is due in significant part to the failings of Mr. Krolicki, who had been designated chairman up until the remedial measures of the Special Committee (as defined below) investigation, and the members of the Board with whom he has been aligned.”
According to Faraday Future, Krolicki lacks the experience and skills needed to serve on the Board of Directors. FFIE notes that his removal comes at an inflection point for the company when it needs financially responsible leadership.
Faraday Future has yet to say when the exact date of this special meeting will be. However, it does intend for it to start after markets close on that day.
FFIE stock is down 5.7% as of Thursday morning and is down 66.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.