Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to take a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday and the news moving those shares!
We’ve got a research grant, earnings reports, public stock offerings, and more to talk about today.
Let’s get into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is rocketing 96% after being awarded a $17.6 million Product Development Research grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares are soaring almost 42% alongside heavy trading.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock is gaining more than 23% after fiscal Q4 earnings beat estimates.
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares are rising about 23% as it continues a recent rally.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock is increasing over 19%, which continues positive movement after trading resumed this week.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares are climbing roughly 15% after getting approval in the U.S. for one of its treatments.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock is surging close to 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are getting a more than 13% boost in pre-market trading for Thursday.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is jumping over 13% after signing a Master Service Agreement with Swiss Pharmaceutical yesterday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are up nearly 12% as they bounce back from a drop on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock is diving more than 28% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares are retreating over 20% after a rally yesterday on monkeypox vaccine news.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is pulling back more than 14% after investor Ryan Cohen revealed plans to sell his entire stake in the company.
- Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares are tumbling close to 12% following a short squeeze yesterday.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is taking an over 11% beating after jumping yesterday alongside the release of its earnings report.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are dropping almost 8% after rising on Q2 earnings yesterday.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock is decreasing more than 7% after increasing yesterday on over-the-counter hearing aid clearance.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares are slipping over 7% following a sharp spike in price late yesterday.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is sliding more than 7% this morning.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares close our pre-market stock movers lists down nearly 7% with the latest news being a share purchase by its CEO yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.