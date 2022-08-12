What Is Going on With Treasure Global (TGL) Stock Today?

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock is falling on Friday but it’s not due to any negative news from the Malaysian e-commerce company.
Instead, the stock is settling today after experiencing a more than 300% increase yesterday. That came alongside the company’s public debut with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).
That IPO saw Treasure Global offer up 2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $4 per share. This saw it raising roughly $8 million from the offering prior to underwriting discounts.
The offering also allows underwriters to acquire an additional 300,000 shares of TGL stock at its IPO price. EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, is the sole book-running manager for Treasure Global’s IPO.
TGL stock didn’t stick around at its IPO price for long once the company went private. Instead, it soared higher on Thursday until hitting $17.82 per share when the closing bell rang. That’s a massive 345.5% increase compared to its IPO price.
Trading volume was also over the top yesterday as it set a daily average of 24.4 million shares. While TGL stock doesn’t quite have that momentum today, it’s worth noting that some 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands as of this writing.
The ZCITY App is Treasure Global’s main offering. It allows merchants to set up digital storefronts alongside their brick-and-mortar locations. The goal is to bridge the gap between digital and physical in Southeast Asia and Japan.
TGL stock is down 24.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.