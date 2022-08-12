Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
It’s a day of earnings reports as a plethora of companies release results for the second quarter of 2022.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is rocketing more than 66% alongside heavy trading of the shares.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are gaining over 33% after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is soaring more than 27% with the release of its most recent earnings data.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares are surging over 24% following the release of its current earnings report.
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock is rising more than 20% after posting positive earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares are increasing over 19% on no clear news this morning.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock is climbing more than 18% with the release of its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares are getting an over 16% boost after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock is jumping more than 13% after posting results for the second quarter of the year.
- Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) shares are up over 13% despite a lack of news on Friday.
10 Top Losers
- Olo (NYSE:OLO) stock is plummeting more than 32% due to results in its Q2 2022 earnings report.
- CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) shares are diving over 31% thanks to data in its current earnings report.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock is tumbling more than 27% after releasing results for the second quarter of 2022.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares are taking an over 19% beating after seeing a 300%+ gain with its public debut yesterday.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) stock is falling more than 16% after acknowledging the ratification of Ricardo Soriano de Alencar as a nominee for its Board of Directors.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR-A) shares are dropping over 16% as well.
- Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock is sliding more than 16% alongside the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares are slipping over 15% after releasing results for the current quarter.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock is dipping more than 13% after rallying Thursday with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% as results in Q2 miss estimates.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.