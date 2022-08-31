Why Is Nuwellis (NUWE) Stock Up 110% Today?

In a fresh news release, Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) announced encouraging clinical data related to proprietary technology that could be deployed in cardiac surgery. The results were released in the Journal of Cardiac Surgery, and it is potentially good news for cardiac patients. At the very least, it’s having a positive impact on NUWE stock today.
Headquartered in Minnesota, Nuwellis is a medical device company with one main product: the Aquadex SmartFlow System for ultrafiltration therapy. The system helps remove excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia, or fluid overload.
Nuwellis studied the Aquadex FlexFlow System not during surgeries but in selected postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients. The company states, “Excess fluid overload in the perioperative phase of care has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality” for postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) patients.
Clearly, this study could have been make-or-break for a small company like Nuwellis. Thankfully, the results were positive. In fact, they demonstrated a perfect, 100% 30-day survival rate for tested patients who were treated with ultrafiltration.
What’s Happening With NUWE Stock?
It’s not unusual for a low-priced stock representing a company with one primary product to move swiftly based on a news report. In the case of NUWE stock, today’s traders took the good news and ran with it. In fact, they sent the shares up 100% and even more than that.
Amazingly, Nuwellis shares are now up year-to-date after being in the red throughout 2022. As for the company, Nuwellis is undoubtedly preparing to deploy its ultrafiltration technology in post-cardiac-surgery settings.
This isn’t to suggest that Nuwellis will immediately be able to commercialize the Aquadex SmartFlow System for this purpose. Daniel Beckles, the lead author of the aforementioned clinical study, indicates that further data collection is the next step: “[We] are eager to gather additional multi-institutional data about the use of Aquadex for this challenging patient population.”
In any case, Wall Street doesn’t seem to mind that the Aquadex SmartFlow System is still under evaluation. As for CABG patients, there’s potentially great news on the horizon in the form of improved postoperative results and, hopefully, better health outcomes.
On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.