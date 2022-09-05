Shares of all-in-one personal finance company SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) have been battered along with the rest of the market. SOFI stock is down more than 60% year-to-date compared with the S&P 500’s decline of about 23%. Still, federal student loan payments are slated to resume next year, offering a huge catalyst to SoFi’s student loan and student loan refinancing service.
Meanwhile, InvestorPlace senior investment analyst Luke Lango believes that SOFI stock could appreciate by 25x by the end of the decade. He characterizes the company as the “Amazon of Finance” and cites its strong user growth, vast array of products and mission to improve legacy banking. In addition, SoFi boasts more than 3.5 million active members on its platform and growth has consistently increased by 500,000 or more members over the past few quarters.
Lango’s brazen estimate of 25x returns by 2030 is based on his estimate that 20% of the over-18 population in the U.S. will be SoFi members by that year. That would be equivalent to about 42 million people.
If each member uses three SoFi products that bring in $200 each, that would be equal to revenue of just over $25 billion. By tacking on a 30% earnings before interest, taxes, deductions, and amortizations (EBITDA) margin, net profits could reach more than $5.5 billion after accounting for factors like interest and taxes.
Next, Lango applies a 20x price to earnings multiple, arriving at a 2030 valuation of $110 billion. Assuming his prediction comes to fruition, SOFI could offer some of the highest returns in the stock market.
With Lango on board, let’s take a look at the company’s top shareholders.
5 Investors Betting Big on SOFI Stock Right Now
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and price support for stocks. During the second quarter, 444 funds reported owning SOFI, an increase of 14 funds from the prior quarter.
On the other hand, the institutional put/call ratio lies at a high 1.79. This means that more funds own put options against the company than call options by a wide margin. Without further ado, here are SoFi’s largest shareholders:
- Vanguard: 61.96 million shares. Vanguard purchased 11.1 million shares during Q2.
- SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY): 45.42 million shares. SoftBank has sold about 50 million shares during Q3 in a bid to take a “defensive stance” on company operations.
- Red Crow Capital: 42.65 million shares. Red Crow’s position is accurate as of Q3 of 2021.
- Silver Lake Group: 31.15 million shares. Silver Lake’s position remained unchanged during Q2.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 30.85 million shares. BlackRock purchased 13.61 million shares during the second quarter.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.