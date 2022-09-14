Altimune (ALT) Stock Plummets 33% Despite Positive Clinical Data

Altimune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock is falling hard on Wednesday even after reporting positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial this morning.
That clinical trial concerns the use of pemvidutide1 in treating patients with NAFLD. It was tested across 94 patients with three different dose groups, as well as versus a placebo group.
The big news here is the clinical trial met its primary endpoint of a significant reduction in liver fat across all dose groups. It also met its secondary endpoint of mean weight losses of 4.9% in patients without diabetes and 4.4% in patients with.
Adding to that is the positive safety data that came from the clinical trial. There were no serious adverse events during the 12 weeks of treatment. Adverse events in the trial include gastrointestinal events that saw two patients withdraw during the treatment period.
Dr. Stephen Harrison, Principal Investigator, said the following in a press release.
“The marked decreases in both liver fat and serum ALT, together with approximately 5% weight loss in just 12 weeks in this NAFLD patient population, highlight pemvidutide as potentially a promising therapeutic for both NASH and obesity.”
It’s unclear why ALT stock is dropping today alongside the positive results but it is seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 22 million shares have changed hands. That’s a major surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 1.7 million shares.
ALT stock is down 32.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.