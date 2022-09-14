What Is Going on With META Stock Today?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is on the move Wednesday after the social media company was hit with a fine in South Korea.
The country’s PIPC fined the Facebook owner $22 million. It claims this fine comes from the company’s lack of clarity in how it collects data on users.
Chief among these complaints is behavioral data tracked by Meta Platforms. The PIPC says that the company doesn’t make clear to users how this data will be tracked and used for advertisements. It also claims the company doesn’t get proper consent before tracking this data.
A meta spokesperson responded to the claims by the PIPC in a statement obtained by Reuters.
“While we respect the commission’s decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission’s decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court.”
Meta Platforms isn’t the only company facing fines from South Korea’s PIPC. Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google is also facing fines over similar issues but it’s total is sitting at $50 million. Google says it disagrees with the PIPC’s decision.
META stock is down nearly 1% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.