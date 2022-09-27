Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Gains on Positive Data for EpiPen Rival

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock is taking off on Tuesday as investors react to positive clinical trial data from the pharmaceutical company.
Aquestive Therapeutics is developing a rival to EpiPen and the results from its Phase 2 clinical trial are in. This saw it comparing AQST-109 to EpiPen in terms of effectiveness and speed of reaction.
Using a 0.3mg dose, AQST-109 achieved a time to maximum concentration (Tmax) of 12 minutes. To put that in perspective, the Tmax for EpiPen at the same dose level is 22.5 minutes. Also, the Tmax for epinephrine injection is 45 minutes.
What’s Next for AQST?
Daniel Barber, CEO of Aquestive Therapeutics, said the following about what the clinical trial results mean for the company:
“We are pleased to see that AQST-109 compared favorably to both the EpiPen and the epi 0.3mg IM injection across several measures … We believe AQST-109 will provide a meaningful addition to treating anaphylaxis and we look forward to sharing the full dataset with the FDA, which will be the basis for our end-of-Phase 2 meeting scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.”
The positive clinical trial news has AQST stock seeing heavy trading this morning. This has roughly 10 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of 669,000 shares.
AQST stock is up 4% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.