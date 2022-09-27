Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday morning!
Moving shares this morning is a reverse stock split, clinical trial results, a proposed public stock offering, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs due April 21, 2033 (NASDAQ:SLVO) stock is rocketing 1,900% due to a reverse stock split.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) shares are soaring more than 45% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock is surging over 32% this morning.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares are gaining more than 25% with the release of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is rising over 22% in early morning trading today.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are climbing more than 15% after ending a dispute with a major investor yesterday.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock is increasing over 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) shares are heading more than 14% higher today.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) stock is getting an over 14% boost despite a lack of news.
- Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) shares are up more than 13% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is diving close to 19% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are tumbling over 16% following a reverse stock split.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock is taking a more than 13% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are falling over 9% following a rally yesterday.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is diving more than 9% this morning.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares are sliding almost 9% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock is dropping over 8% this morning.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are slipping more than 8% after revealing acquisition plans yesterday.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) stock is dipping over 7% in early morning trading.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.