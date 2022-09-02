Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will a Robinhood Listing Take the ADA Crypto?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Friday after the crypto joined Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) exchange.
Robinhood adding ADA to its crypto exchange makes it easier for investors to take a stake in the digital token. That, in turn, opens it up to more traders that can make use of the crypto. That’s definitely a win for Cardano.
But it’s not the only one.
Cardano also revealed the upcoming launch of Aada Finance on Sept. 13. This will mark the first time a lending and borrowing protocol has been released on that blockchain. Yet again, that’s good news for ADA.
And finally, Cardano developer IOHK says major news is coming to the crypto. That includes “three critical mass indicators” ahead of the company triggering a hard fork, CoinTelegraph notes.
With all of this recent news, now’s the perfect time to see what the future holds for ADA.
Cardano Price Predictions
- Starting off our price estimates for ADA is Gov Capital with its one-year forecast of $1.920053115862.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor and its one-year price estimate of $0.04069 per token.
- Closing out our list of Cardano price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2023 estimate of 69 cents.
Those price predictions are mostly positive with only WalletInvestor expecting the crypto to drop from its current price of 47 cents per token. Investors will also note that ADA is up 4.3% over the past 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.