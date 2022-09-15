Ethereum Classic Price Predictions: Where Will ETC Go After the Merge?

Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is on the minds of crypto traders Thursday following the completion of the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge today.
The big news that traders need to know about is Ethereum switching away from a proof-of-work concept. Instead, the crypto now operates on a proof-of-stake concept. This makes it less attractive to crypto miners.
With that change, crypto miners are piling into Ethereum Classic instead. The crypto has seen its hash rate rise as more and more miners make the switch to ETC following the ETH Merge. It’s possible that trend could continue in the weeks following the Merge.
With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what the experts think will happen to Ethereum Classic below!
Ethereum Classic Price Predictions
- Starting off the list is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $69.941075533181 per token.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with the publication expecting a price of $47.513 for ETC one year from now.
- Closing out our Ethereum Classic price predictions today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $83.31.
Investors in ETC likely have a lot to look forward to based on these price predictions. That due to all of them being above its current trading price of $37.44 as of this writing. Traders will also note that ETC is up about 1% over the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.