Guardforce AI (GFAI) Stock Gets a Boost From New Exec Team

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after announcing a new executive team.
The first changes are for the current CEO Lei Wang. She is also taking on the role of Chairman of the Board. This comes after the previous Chairman, Wing Khai, resigned from the role to pursue other interests.
Another change is Chung Chi resigning from her role as CFO. This has Yu-Heng Ma replacing her as the next CFO of Guardforce AI. Ma brings with him over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. That includes previous work at several publicly listed companies.
Lin Jia has also been assigned the role of president at Guardforce AI. This has him moving up from his prior position of Head of Research & Development at the company. That’s a role he’s been in since May 2022. Before that, he was the COO and CTO at Shenzhen Intelligent Guardforce Robot.
Finally, Mingchang Liu is serving as the new CTO of Guardforce AI. prior to this, he was the Manager of the Technical Development Department at Shenzhen GFAI Robot Technology. This is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardforce AI acquired in March.
Wang said the following about the changes in a news release.
‘The breadth of global experience, the leadership qualities and values of our new leadership team are ideal for leading Guardforce AI through the next phase of our strategic journey, focusing on robotic solutions and information security services.”
GFAI stock is up 20.4% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking more stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has all of the latest stock market news traders need to know about for Thursday! Among that is what has shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX), Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO), and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock moving today. You can find out more at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Acquisition News
- What Is Going on With Hempacco (HPCO) Stock Today?
- Why Is Okta Stock Down 30% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.