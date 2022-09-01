Why Is Okta Stock Down 30% Today?

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the identity security company released earnings results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023.
That’s despite the company’s adjusted earnings per share of -10 cents for the quarter. This is better than the -30 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. It’s also a minor improvement over the -11 cents per share reported during the same time last year.
To go along with that, Okta reported revenue of $451.81 million. Yet again, that beats out the $431.4 million that analysts’ were looking for in the period. It also represents a 43% year-over-year from $315.5 million.
CEO Comments Are Pulling OKTA Stock Down
Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta, spoke with MarketWatch following the earnings report. The CEO said the company is facing some “short-term challenges.” That includes troubles integrating Auth0 into its business after acquiring it last year.
Another problem that Okta is facing is a high turnover of employees. The company’s attrition rates are currently sitting at about 20%, as compared to the normal 15%. McKinnon attributes this to the poor integration of Auth0.
All of this news has OKTA stock seeing heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.6 million shares.
OKTA stock is down 29.5% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.