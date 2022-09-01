Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we cover what’s moving shares on Thursday morning!
We’ve got initial public offerings (IPOs), earnings reports, and more to go over today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is rocketing more than 70% following its IPO.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are soaring over 55% signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership and acquisition with Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ABTI).
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock is surging more than 35% after launching its IPO on Wednesday.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are gaining over 34% after announcing a purchase agreement for $15 million of its stock with Arena Business Solutions Global SPC II.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock is climbing more than 16% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares are rising over 13% as Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) agrees to acquire the remainder of the company.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is increasing close to 13% with the release of its latest earnings results.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares are jumping more than 12% after filing a prospectus for the resale of shares.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock is getting a 12% boost after adding two new executives to its team.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares are up almost 12% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) stock is diving over 20% following a rally on Wednesday.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are taking a more than 17% beating alongside the release of its Q2 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock is tumbling over 15% after rallying yesterday on new clinical data.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are falling more than 15% with the release of its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock is dropping over 14% after releasing Q2 2022 earnings.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are decreasing around 14% with the release of its Q2 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock is sliding more than 12% after a major rally on Wednesday.
- Mobilicom (OTCMKTS:MILOF) shares are slipping over 11% after rallying during its IPO.
- Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) stock is dipping more than 11% following a post-PO rally.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% after releasing its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.