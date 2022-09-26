NERV, FAZE: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks This Week

Short squeeze stocks are still worth keeping track of as traders look for potential gains this week!
This has us turning to Fintel and its Short Squeeze Leaderboard for the latest stocks to keep an eye on. The publication tracks stocks with short squeeze potential and lists them out every week.
Stocks on the list are added based on their short squeeze potential. This covers a variety of factors, such as relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume and more. Each stock is given a score ranging from zero to 100. The higher the score, the more likely the stock will undergo a squeeze this week.
Let’s take a look at the top five candidates for a short squeeze below!
5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Minerva Neuroscience (NASDAQ:NERV) stock starts off the list with a short squeeze score of 98.86.
- FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares take the second spot on the list with a short squeeze score of 96.63.
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) stock claims its position on the list with a short squeeze score of 94.59.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) shares earn their place on the list with a short squeeze score of 94.4.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock finishes off this week’s list with a short squeeze score of 94.21.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.