WARNING: Market Shock Imminent

Join us on September 29 at 4 p.m. ET at the Market Shock 2022 event to find out what’s coming and how to profit.

Thu, September 29 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER HERE

One Analyst Says Lucid (LCID) Stock Could Surge 60% From Here

LCID stock traders are happy to have a Wall Street expert in their corner

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 27, 2022, 10:45 am EDT
  • A Cantor Fitzgerald analyst initiated coverage Lucid Group (LCID), rating it a “buy” and setting a price target at $23.
  • The analyst envisions Lucid capturing 2% of the global EV market share eventually.
  • LCID stock moved up 4% to 5% this morning.
LCID stock - One Analyst Says Lucid (LCID) Stock Could Surge 60% From Here

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock

Analysts’ ratings aren’t everything, but they’re something, and Lucid Group’s (NASDAQ:LCID) investors could definitely use a boost in 2022. They just got one, though, as an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald gave Lucid a positive rating and price target. Moreover, the analyst envisions Lucid expanding its global electric vehicle (EV) market share. In response, LCID stock traders are pushing the shares higher today.

As you may recall, Lucid Group revised its full-year 2022 vehicle production volume outlook in August, to a range of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles. The automaker had previously guided for around 13,000 vehicles. So, obviously this was disappointing to Lucid’s shareholders.

A new bullish forecast on Wall Street could lift the investors’ spirits, however. Specifically, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Andres Sheppard initiated coverage of LCID stock with a “buy” rating. Along with that, Sheppard assigned the shares a price target of $23, indicating upside of 60% from Monday’s close.

What’s Happening With LCID Stock?

Lucid’s loyal investors haven’t had much luck this year so far. The shares topped out near $45 in January, only to slide to around $14 yesterday.

Today could be the start of a turnaround, though, as LCID stock jumped 4% to 5% early in the trading session. The market was generally in a good mood this morning, but clearly Lucid’s shareholders are pleased with the Cantor call.

What’s the analyst thinking now? Reportedly, Sheppard sees Lucid Group capturing 2% of the global EV market share by the year 2026. That might not sound like much, but consider the vast size of that market, and the fierce competition within that market.

If Sheppard’s projection turns out to be correct, Lucid could actually deliver over 500,000 EVs. That’s not too shabby for a startup that the market seemingly hated during 2022’s first half.

Hence, LCID stockholders will need to be patient as Lucid’s best days may be several years ahead. Today, however, they can appreciate Sheppard’s optimism, and hope that his predictions become a reality.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/09/one-analyst-says-lucid-lcid-stock-could-surge-60-from-here/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC