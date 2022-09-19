Porsche IPO Alert: 10 Things to Know as Porsche Preps to Come Public

Porsche is planning an initial public offering and investors are curious about the latest details revealed by parent company Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY).
Let’s go over the top biggest details from the upcoming Porsche IPO that traders need to know about today below!
- First up is Volkswagen targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros for the luxury sports car company.
- This would make it the second largest IPO in Germany when the shares list for the first time on Sept. 29, 2022.
- That will have the company targeting a price of 76.50 euros to 82.50 euros per share for its preferred shares in the offering.
- This has Volkswagen expecting to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros from the Porsche IPO.
- And the company notes that it already plans to use these funds to help with its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs).
- The IPO plan also allows for members of the Porsche-Piech family to purchase shares at a premium.
- This allows them to regain their stake in the company after losing control of Porsche to Volkswagen around 10 years ago.
- Investors will also note that the preferred shares won’t have voting rights and will represent 12.5% of total Porsche share capital.
- It’s still possible that the IPO could be pulled before its launch later this month.
- However, that’s only expected to happen if “severe geopolitical problems” come about before the offering.
VWAGY stock is up 2.6% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.