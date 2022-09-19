NRBO, FAZE: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week

Traders continue to show interest in short squeeze stocks this week as they seek out likely targets to push higher.
This has us checking out Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard. This is a weekly list created to track the top short-squeeze stocks traders will want to keep an eye on.
Fintel rates stock with a score between zero and 100. The closer a stock is to 100, the more likely a short squeeze will happen. Fintel takes into account relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume and other factors when assigning a score.
Traders will want to be careful with short-squeeze stocks. While there’s incredible potential for profits when a squeeze occurs, that also leaves investors open to a likely fall after the hype dies down.
With all of that covered, let’s go over the short squeeze stocks worth watching below!
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
- Neurobo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock starts off the list with a short squeeze score of 99.82.
- FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares claim the second spot on the list with a score of 99.13.
- Minerva Neuroscience (NASDAQ:NERV) stock is next with the company getting a short squeeze score of 98.91.
- Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares join the list with a score of 97.47.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) stock closes out the short squeeze stocks to watch this week with a score of 96.61.
