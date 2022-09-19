Dear XPEV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 21

All eyes are on Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock, as the Chinese automaker is set to launch the G9 SUV on Sept. 21. Xpeng will debut its fourth production model at 7:00 p.m. in Beijing, or 7:00 a.m. Eastern. Furthermore, the launch will be available to watch through Xpeng’s social media platforms.
The G9 will be a large luxury SUV, although a price has not yet been disclosed. Based on estimates by Morgan Stanley analysts, the electric vehicle (EV) will most likely be between $52,000 and $58,000. Once brought to market, the G9 will compete with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y, Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) ES7 and Li Auto’s (NASDAQ:LI) L9. As of early September, the EV has already been shipped to 15 showrooms and will be available for test drives after the launch.
XPEV Stock: Xpeng to Unveil G9 on Sept. 21
Preorders for the EV began last month, and in the first 24 hours, Xpeng received 22,819 reservations. A $300 deposit is required with a reservation, although these deposits are fully refundable if the customer changes their mind.
The G9 will be built on the 800V SiC platform and will offer highly competitive charging speeds. Using the S4 charger, the first five minutes of charging will be able to add 124 miles of range. In total, the G9 is expected to have 436 miles of range.
Last week, Xpeng announced that it had launched the pilot program of its City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP). The feature is currently available for Guangzhou-based P5 owners through over-the-air (OTA) updates and will soon expand to other cities.
CEO He Xiaopeng added: “With the rollout of City NGP, XPeng is spearheading a strategic roadmap to complete our ADAS coverage from highways and parking lots to much more complex city driving scenarios, offering our customers enhanced safety and an optimized driving experience.”
City NGP provides several assistance features, such as changing and merging lanes, reading traffic lights, and navigating through intersections and tunnels. Xpeng points out that it will be the first Chinese auto company to launch an advanced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for difficult urban driving scenarios.
