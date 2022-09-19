Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning is an acquisition deal, an update from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is rocketing more than 149% after agreeing to acquire Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares are soaring over 50% following its special purpose acquisition company merger on Friday.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock is surging more than 26% after insider stakes were revealed.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are gaining over 24% following a sharp drop on Friday.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is rising close to 18% despite a lack of news.
- Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are increasing nearly 17% as it recovers from an expected fall on Friday.
- Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is climbing more than 14% after getting Accelerated Approval for SKYSONA.
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) shares are jumping over 12% as speculative traders target the stock.
- Golden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AUMN) stock is getting a more than 11% boost after a similar decrease on Friday.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) shares are up over 11% as it bounces back from an executive resignation last week.
10 Top Losers
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is diving more than 24% following a major rally on Friday.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are tumbling over 21% following an unexpected rally.
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is taking a more than 19% beating after a sharp rise near the end of trading hours on Friday.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares are falling over 16% after seeing similar gains during the prior day of trading.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock is dropping more than 14% after a surprise rally late on Friday.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are decreasing over 12% after ending its Covid-19 collaboration with IDT Biologika.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is sliding more than 12% this morning.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares are slipping 12% on no clear news.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is dipping 12% after going public last week.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% after an unexplained climb late on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.