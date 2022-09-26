Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Penny stocks rule this morning’s movers with many rising and falling today without clear news behind their movements.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is soaring more than 33% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are gaining over 28% on no clear news this morning.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is rising more than 24% with massive early morning trading volume.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are surging over 22% this morning.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is increasing more than 20% despite a lack of news today.
- Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) shares are climbing close to 18% as it bounces back from a fall on Friday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is heading over 17% higher as it continues a recent rally.
- Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT:ASXC) shares are getting a more than 15% boost this morning.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock is jumping over 11% Monday morning.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares are up more than 10% as they bounce back from a fall.
10 Top Losers
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock is diving over 22% following an unexpected spike in late trading on Friday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares are falling more than 21% after a massive surge in price Friday.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock is sliding over 15% after rallying Friday on approval for one of its medical devices.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are tumbling more than 14% on no apparent news Monday morning.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is taking an over 13% beating following a recent rally.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares are decreasing more than 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is dropping over 11% as it continues negative movement from Friday.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) shares are slipping more than 11% this morning.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock is dipping 11% after rallying Friday on private placement news.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
