Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we see what’s happening on Thursday!
We’ve got earnings reports, stock offerings, clinical trial data, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is soaring more than 21% alongside heavy early morning trading.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares are surging over 20% with the release of fiscal Q2 2023 earnings.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) stock is gaining more than 16% after announcing the pricing of a $10 million private placement.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares are rising over 15% in pre-market trading on Thursday.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock is climbing close to 14% with heavy trading this morning.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares are increasing more than 13% on no clear news.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock is heading over 12% higher this morning.
- Golden Sun Education (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are getting a more than 12% boost on Thursday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is jumping almost 11% despite a lack of news today.
- BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares are up over 10% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock is diving more than 14% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) shares are taking a nearly 12% beating in pre-market trading today.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) stock is falling over 10% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) shares are tumbling close to 10% after uplisting yesterday.
- Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) stock is dropping almost 10% on no apparent news.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are decreasing more than 9% this morning.
- Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock is slipping over 9% after pricing a stock offering.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares are sliding nearly 9% following a rally Wednesday after announcing the first patient enrolled in one of its Phase 3 clinical trials.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock is dipping more than 8% after announcing a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after rallying yesterday on Covid-19 study results.
