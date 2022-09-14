What Is Going on With bioAffinity (BIAF) Stock Today?

BioAffinity (NASDAQ:BIAF) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the cancer diagnostic company announced the publication of its research in PLOS ONE.
This was published under the title Sputum analysis by flow cytometry; an effective platform to analyze the lung environment. This covers its results in analyzing “sputum by flow cytometry as the basis for high-throughput diagnostic tests to determine the health of the lung.”
Maria Zannes, president and CEO of bioAffinity, said the following about the news.
“Our research provides a better understanding of how disease changes the lung environment and how flow cytometry can be used as a diagnostic tool by analyzing sputum. Flow cytometry is successfully used to diagnose blood cancers, particularly at early stage. In the paper, we describe an innovative and highly efficient method to analyze sputum for the presence of lung cancer, with the potential to focus on other diseases such as COPD and asthma.”
BIAF Stock Has Been of Interest to Traders Lately
Investors are reacting positively to the publishing with heavy trading of BIAF stock today. This has more than 37 million shares of the company’s stock trading hands as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 5.9 million shares.
Traders will also note that BIAF stock is a recent addition to the public market. Adding to that, the company saw some wild fluctuations in stock prices after going public earlier this month.
BIAF stock is 37.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
