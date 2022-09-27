What Is Going on With Grom Social (GROM) Stock Today?

Grom Social (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is heading higher on Tuesday following news of Chelsea and Matt Giegerich signing a deal with Curiosity Ink Media.
Curiosity Ink Media is a division of Grom Social focused on the creation of new media. In this case, Chelsea and Matt Giegerich will be working together to develop a script for The Pirate Princess. This is an upcoming original film from the alternative media company.
Grom Social notes that Chelsea and Matt Giegerich bring with them experience in the industry. That includes penning “Party Boat” for Sony Pictures Entertainment. They also worked for Nickelodeon, Olive Bridge Entertainment, and Cloud 9 Entertainment.
Grom Has High Hopes for “The Pirate Princess”
Darren Marks, chairman and CEO of Grom Social, said the following about the news:
It’s imperative that The Pirate Princess meets the filmgoing expectations of today’s families, and Chelsea and Matt are the ideal pairing to infuse this classic adventure tale with a contemporary swagger, laugh-out-loud comedy and family-friendly adventure.
Investors will also note that GROM stock has been a speculative trade lately. That, combined with its low price, means that traders will want to be careful with any plans to invest in the company.
GROM stock is up 4.8% as of Tuesday morning. However, it’s down 83% since the start of the year.
