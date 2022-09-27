Why Are Crypto Mining Stocks RIOT, MARA, HUT Up Today?

Crypto mining stocks are on the move Tuesday following Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaking past the $20,000 mark.
When BTC rises, it’s typical to see crypto mining stocks follow its movement. However, if we see Bitcoin unable to maintain this price, then those crypto stocks will likely slip alongside the top cryptocurrency.
Crypto traders will also note that this rise in BTC comes not too long after the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge. That’s worth noting, as it saw ETH switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. That means mining is no longer viable on the Ethereum blockchain.
With that change, more miners are focusing their work on Bitcoin and other cryptos. Also, the stock market hasn’t been doing so hot lately, which means some investors might be seeking out BTC as an alternative to stocks.
With all of this happening, it’s not too surprising that crypto mining stocks are getting a boost. Let’s see how some of the top ones are moving today below!
Crypto Mining Stocks on the Move
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock starts off the increases today with shares rising 2.5% as of Tuesday morning.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are up next with the company’s stock gaining 6.5% as of this writing.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock is the last of our crypto stocks rising today with a 6.2% jump this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.