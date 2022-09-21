Why Freyr Battery (FREY) Stock Could Be the Best EV Bet

Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley weighed in on the electric vehicle (EV) company.
That comes from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. The latest news is his new price target of $28 per share for FREY stock. That’s a boost from his previous price target of $18 per share. Investors will also note that the consensus price target for FREY is $21.50 per share.
Jonas didn’t provide an update for his rating on FREY stock but there’s really no reason to. He’s previously given Freyr Battery a “buy” rating and without an update, that rating is still his current stance. Also, the analysts’ consensus rating for FREY is also “buy.”
FREY is a Top Stock
Also, the Morgan Stanley analyst continued to praise Freyer Batter during the firm’s 10th Annual Laguna Conference. This saw him calling FREY stock his top pick during the event.
The recent praise for FREY stock has shares seeing heavy trading on Wednesday! As of this writing, more than 14 million units of the stock have changed hands. That’s quite the jump compared to its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
FREY stock is up 15.9% as of noon Wednesday and is up 28.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.