Why Is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Stock Up 70% Today?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday following an update from the FDA on its ALS treatment.
A letter from the FDA reveals that it now supports AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS. This saw seven members of the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee vote in support of the drug while two voted against it.
The voting from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee doesn’t mean that the FDA will approve AMX0035. However, the agency often follows the guidance of its advisors when reviewing New Durg Applications (NDAs).
According to Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for its AMX0035 NDA is Sept. 29. That’s an extension to a previous date as the FDA needed more time to review the NDA.
Jamie Timmons, M.D., Head of Scientific Communications of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, said the following in about the news.
“The Committee’s thoughtful review of the data and support of the benefit that AMX0035 may bring to the ALS community, if approved, is promising. The CENTAUR trial data has consistently demonstrated potential benefits of AMX0035 on function and overall survival.”
AMLX stock is seeing heavy trading today on the FDA news. This has more than 3 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 873,000 shares.
AMLX stock is up 70.4% as of Thursday morning.
There’s more recent stock market news for traders to read below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock news making the rounds on Thursday! That includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, a stock market crash warning, and more. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Stock Market Crash Alert: Michael Burry Says We Haven’t Hit the Bottom
- 3 Smart Steps to Survive a Stock Market Selloff
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.