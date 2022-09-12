Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is rising higher on Monday following the release of results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
That trial covers Rubraca as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The results showed Rubraca was effective as a “first-line maintenance treatment” to improve progression-free survival (PFS) when compared to a placebo.
Clovis Oncology notes that Rubraca was used in various subgroups with disease risk. That includes surgical outcomes, response to first-line chemotherapy and several others. Investors will also note the study included 538 women with “high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.”
Trial lead investigator Rebecca Kristeleit, MD, PhD said the following about the results:
“These additional results from the ATHENA-MONO analysis of the Phase 3 ATHENA trial demonstrate that rucaparib should be considered a new first-line maintenance treatment option for women with advanced ovarian cancer.”
More Trial Data Is on the Way
Clovis Oncology mentions that this is only the first part of its Phase 3 clinical trial. Data from a second part of the trial, which will evaluate “Rubraca plus nivolumab versus Rubraca,” is expected in the first quarter of 2023.
CLVS stock is seeing decent trading as markets open this morning. As of this writing, some 3 million shares have changed hands. That’s already a good start compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 12.3 million shares.
CLVS stock is up more than 11% as of Monday morning.
There’s more recent stock market news worth reading about below!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the latest stock coverage traders need to know about. For Monday, that includes this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers, a recap of recent Cathie Wood investments and more. You can read all of this news at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- 5 Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying This Week
- Used Car Prices Are Falling. Is a Market Crash Coming?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.