XRP Price Predictions: Where Will the XRP Crypto Go as SEC Lawsuit Winds Down?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are worth checking on Friday as its lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) moves forward.
A victory for XRP today is a judge forcing the SEC to hand over documents from former Finance Division Director William Hinman. These documents have to do with a speech from 2018 in which Hinman says that Ethereum (ETH-USD) is not a security.
That’s a big piece of evidence that XRP parent company Ripple wants to use to its advantage in this case. Especially considering that the SEC’s lawsuit claims that Ripple broke securities laws with its sale of XRP.
The battle between Ripple and the SEC is reaching its end. Both groups have called for a summary judgment, which is a sign that the case is near complete. This has some traders wondering what the future holds for XRP after the lawsuit is done. Let’s get into that below!
XRP Price Predictions
- Starting off our XPR coverage today is Gov Capital with its one-year price prediction of $1.1651985970569.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor as it expects XRP to trade for $0.642 one year from now.
- Closing us out today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $1.08 for the token in 2023.
All of these price predictions for XRP are positive compared to its trading price of $0.4772 as of this writing. Investors will also note that the crypto is up 9.4% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.