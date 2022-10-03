3 Growth Stocks to Buy If You Are Feeling Greedy

In the current environment, there are plenty of stocks that investors may be looking to sell. Taking profits and selling shares of growth stocks seems to be the order of the day. Indeed, a rotation away from growth and towards more defensive options is underway. The idea that there are top-quality growth stocks to buy in this market is not a popular one.
That said, as valuations come down, long-term investors can acquire rapidly growing companies at more attractive levels. Long-term returns are based on the point at which investors purchased their stocks. Thus, for those who are less concerned about growth stocks dropping in the near-term than the long-term potential upside many of these companies provide, one could argue there are plenty of growth stocks to buy right now.
The Fed’s recent interest rate hikes have certainly put a damper on most companies in the “growth” category. On the other hand, for investors who are looking to play unique angles. I think there are some good, hidden growth stocks to buy,
These three growth stocks aren’t your typical technology, EV, or biotech companies. But they are all growing more rapidly than the average of their sectors, and they all have very attractive valuations.
Let’s dive in.
|BOWL
|Bowlero
|$12.94
|FND
|Floor and Decor
|$69.80
|BROS
|Dutch Bros
|$30.40
Bowlero (BOWL)
The bowling industry isn’t a place many look for growth. Indeed, Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) isn’t likely to make many lists of top growth stocks to buy.
But bowling is an under-the-radar growth sector that’s worth considering. From 2010 through 2020, the industry’s compounded annual growth rate was 4%. However, Bowlero, a giant within the sector, is growing at a much faster rate.
The company’s revenue growth of 130% in fiscal 2022 is evidence of its outperformance. Additionally, the company’s top line is roughly 30% above its pre-pandemic levels. And BOWL’s FY22 EBITDA jumped approximately 95% YOY. These are the kinds of numbers that are hard to ignore for growth investors.
Bowlero has also benefited from acquisitions. By acquiring independent bowling alleys, Bowlero has improved its margins and its top-line performance. This is the secret sauce that growth investors want, making BOWL one of the top underappreciated growth stocks to buy right now.
Floor and Decor (FND)
Flooring is another sector investors don’t often look to for growth. Floor and Decor (NYSE:FND) is a major player in the home renovation space, focusing on flooring, However, FND has recently begun offering other products as well.
Recently, FND stock has been falling. The market expects home renovation companies and the overall construction space to get hit hard by macro challenges. While that could certainly be the case, there are reasons to like Floor and Decor right now.
First, the average compounded annual growth rate of the company’s earnings per share has been around 29% for the past five years. That kind of earnings growth rate is hard to find and includes the dips associated with the pandemic. Over time, if consumers continue to gravitate toward the company’s product lines, its growth is likely to be attractive.
Like most beaten-down growth stocks, FND stock dipped during the early days of the pandemic and subsequently rebounded sharply. Nevertheless, long-term investors seeking growth at a reasonable price stocks can now pick up shares of FND stock for under 30 times the company’s earnings. I think that’s a reasonable valuation, given the company’s long-term growth prospects.
Dutch Bros (BROS)
Some investors will be enthusiastic about Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS). Like its rival, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dutch Bros started out as a-local coffee chain and then expanded tremendously.
The question many investors have is whether Dutch Bros will achieve the same sort of welcome in new markets as SBUX did. Currently focused mostly on the West Coast, Dutch Bros has a relatively strong and loyal following in its core markets. But it’s the company’s expansion into new markets that has investors excited about BROS stock .
With over 600 coffee shops in 14 states, Dutch Bros has been in expansion mode for some time. But the company’s recent IPO has provided new capital which the company intends to use to open 4,000 new locations in the next 10-15 years. That’s more than 500% above the number of stores than it has now, and that growth bodes well for the company as it streamlines its distribution and supply chain operations over time.
Size has its benefits, and I think Dutch Bros stands to get a boost from its growth. The company’s Q2 revenue jumped 44% year-over-year, showing that its growth isn’t slowing right now. And over time, as Dutch Bros launches more locations, its top line should continue to climb rapidly.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.