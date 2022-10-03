3 Under-the-Radar Hypergrowth Stocks With 35% Upside Potential

“Under-the-radar hypergrowth stocks” have generated big returns for early investors. And there are no signs of the trend slowing down.
While these stocks may be riskier than more established companies, they offer the potential for far greater rewards. In fact, the rewards can be life-changing for those willing to take a chance on these unknown companies.
Under-the-radar hypergrowth stocks are a phenomenal opportunity for aggressive investors in today’s market. While the general markets are bearish, these stocks are continuing to see tremendous growth. For investors looking to take advantage, now is the time to buy. While risk is always associated with investing, under-the-radar hypergrowth stocks could offer huge rewards for those willing to take a chance.
Here are three you need to keep in mind for the future.
|INTU
|Intuit
|$381.58
|CRWD
|CrowdStrike
|$160.93
|RELY
|Remitly Global
|$10.85
Intuit (INTU)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $539.41 (37.27% Upside Potential)
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is a financial software company that produces tax preparation, accounting, and financial management products. Millions of people worldwide use the company’s products to manage their finances. Intuit’s products are also used by businesses of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.
The wider tech selloff has had a knock-on effect on Intuit, too. In addition, the broader macroeconomic environment is having a massive impact on the company’s Credit Klarna business. The Fed is hiking interest rates, making it more difficult for individuals to access funding.
But there are certainly bright spots investors need to keep in mind. Intuit’s crown jewel is its QuickBooks accounting products. Subscriptions for these products are holding steady, despite a recent price increase.
Intuit has been doing well despite the current economic environment. It reaffirmed guidance for Q1 and FY 2023. For Q1, the financial technology forecasts revenue growth of 23% to 25% and expects adj. diluted earnings per share of $1.14 to $1.20. Intuit expects to see revenue of $14.485 billion to $14.700 billion for the full year, which translates into growth bracketed between 14% and 16%.
The strength of Intuit is its business model. It has a strong ecosystem of partners, including banks, accounting firms, and payroll providers. This ecosystem gives Intuit a competitive advantage because it allows the company to offer a one-stop shop for its customers’ financial needs. Intuit is a well-run company with a strong track record of profitability. As such, it is one of the best under-the-radar hypergrowth stocks.
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $236.64 (37.68% Upside Potential)
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) provides global solutions for enterprises, governments, and organizations. The company has seen hyper growth in recent years, with revenue increasing from $52.75 million in 2017 to nearly $1.5 billion in 2022.
According to Statista, the worldwide cybersecurity market is expected to reach $159.80 billion by 2022 and grow at an annual rate of 13.33%. The market volume is expected to reach $298.70 billion by 2027. Given the strong market, CrowdStrike has several years of profitability and growth ahead.
At the same time, the cybersecurity company is performing well on several levels. Revenues grew by 58.47% in the latest quarter, and net losses narrowed to almost $50 million. It is a satisfactory result considering the difficult environment. One of the key reasons why the company is growing so much is its constant stream of new customers. In reporting the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2022, CrowdStrike has reported $218 million in net new annual recurring revenue, and 1,741 subscription customers net new subscription customers.
CrowdStrike’s success can be attributed to several factors, including its focus on next-generation endpoint protection and its innovative approach to security. The company has been able to capitalize on the growing cybersecurity market and provide effective solutions. As hacking becomes more common in the business world, more and more businesses will need CrowdStrike’s services. As a result, demand will only grow.
With its strong growth prospects, CrowdStrike is one of the under-the-radar hypergrowth stocks that investors should keep an eye on.
Remitly Global (RELY)
TipRanks 12-Month Consensus Price Target: $14.80 (36.41% Upside Potential)
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) offers digital and mobile-first options that let customers track their transfers, exchange currencies, and find the best exchange rates.
The digital-first approach allows it to compete successfully against legacy providers like Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI). Remitly offers a more customer-friendly experience at a lower price point than its competitors. This has allowed Remitly to gain a significant market share in the digital remittance payments space.
Active customers increased by 43% in the second quarter to 3.4 million. Send volume was up 40% to $7.0 billion from the same time last year. And revenue totaled $157.3 million, up 42%. Although the company lost $38.2 million in the quarter, bulls will find solace in the fact that Remitly has a healthy balance sheet with $429 million in cash on its books, which should be enough to help them keep growing.
As a result of its innovative approach, Remitly has become a major player in the digital remittance payments space, and the growth story is not slowing down. The company forecasts total revenue to reach $625-$630 million, up 36% to 37% year-over-year. Even though this figure might seem high, the total transaction value in the digital remittances market is predicted to reach $120.20 billion this year.
Altogether, Remitly operates in a high-growth industry, is well-run, and continues to perform in terms of topline growth. Given these strengths, Remitly is in a great position moving forward.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.