7 Penny Stocks That Have That ‘Get Rich’ Potential

No matter how many times financial experts warn people about penny stocks to buy to get rich, the segment continues to attract attention. “Oh look, this stock trades hands for only two bucks… it must be a great deal!” At least, that’s how the sentiment starts, leading to an often dark and dreary road. However, speaking from experience, please don’t engage this sector without serious consideration about what you’re getting involved in.
Nevertheless, you’re here for a reason. Further, it’s not fair to impugn all penny stocks as devastating investments. Clearly, cheap speculative fare created several millionaires in the past. It’s just that you must appreciate the probabilities. The greater the profitability potential, the greater the risk of catastrophe. If you can accept this reality, I’m going to do my level best to direct you to intriguing ideals that tie in with relevant narratives. But that also doesn’t exempt you from conducting your own due diligence on these penny stocks.
|ABEV
|Ambev
|$2.88
|STGPF
|Scentre Group
|$1.67
|ZIJMF
|Zigin Mining
|$0.98
|GMBXF
|Grupo Mexico
|$3.15
|NU
|Nu Holdings
|$4.38
|AREB
|American Rebel
|$0.28
|UP
|Wheels Up Experience
|$1.40
Ambev (ABEV)
A Brazilian brewing company, Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) currently trades hands for $2.88 a share. It’s almost not fair to characterize ABEV as one of the top penny stocks to buy to get rich because it lacks this sector’s poor attributes. For instance, it features a market capitalization of $46.32 billion. You’re not going to find too many speculative ideas with that kind of equity value.
Fundamentally, ABEV aligns with certain cynical realities. While the assumption that imbibing increases during recessions remains a debatable topic, what appears to be relatively established is that, per a Forbes article, “alcoholic beverage consumption should be resilient even during a future economic recession.” I know it’s not the most family friendly topic but I’m just bringing the data.
Also, keep in mind that unlike garbage penny stocks, Ambev features robust financials. It features a highly stable balance sheet, solid growth trends and excellent profitability metrics. An above-sector-average return on equity of 16.4% also reflects Ambev’s high-quality business.
Scentre Group (STGPF)
A shopping center company with retail destinations operating under the Westfield brand in Australia and New Zealand, Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) doesn’t immediately strike American investors as being relevant – at least not to the upside. It does qualify under the common description of penny stocks, though, with STGPF trading hands for $1.67.
Still, is this one of those speculative ideas that seem destined for destruction? After all, consumer discretionary names don’t seem to command much positivity these days. However, investors must understand that not all retail behaviors translate evenly across the world. In the Oceanic hemisphere, people have a deeper affinity for instore shopping than American consumers.
While Scentre doesn’t feature the greatest financial profile, Gurufocus.com mentions that it’s modestly undervalued. One notable fiscal attribute is Scentre’s operating margin, which stands at 56.6%. In comparison, the industry median for real estate investment trusts (REITs) is 50.3%.
Zijin Mining (ZIJMF)
An unknown to many investors, Zijin Mining (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF) presents an intriguing idea among penny stocks to buy to get rich. A multinational mining firm based in China, Zijin engages in the exploration and development of copper, gold, zinc and battery metals worldwide. Presently, ZIJMF trades hands for two pennies below a buck. It also commands a market cap of 224.78 billion HKD (roughly equivalent to $28.6 billion).
Fundamentally, Zijin Mining brings much relevance to the electric vehicle industry. For instance, copper represents an integral component of EV batteries. As various publications like the New York Times pointed out, China views EVs as the future. Therefore, the country’s massive production presents great opportunities for potential downwind beneficiaries.
You might be thinking, “Oh no, not another mining-related name among garbage penny stocks!” Interestingly, though Zijin features a decent balance sheet with excellent growth and profitability metrics. Indeed, its return on equity of nearly 30% (ranked better than over 95% of its peers) reflects a high-quality business.
Grupo Mexico (GMBXF)
Piggybacking off the idea of the relevance of critical commodities, investors should consider Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF), as another top penny stock to buy to get rich. A Mexican conglomerate involved in different industries, the focus here centers on its mining division. In this case, Grupo Mexico represents the leading copper producer in the country. In addition, it’s the third-largest copper producer in the world.
Fundamentally, that brings a lot of relevance to the table. I don’t want to dive too deeply into the topic because of underlying sensitivities. But the geopolitical reality is simply that the U.S. carries a massive rivalry with China. Further, with negative views about China reaching historic highs globally, it’s more important than ever to have trading partnerships with geopolitically friendly nations.
What makes GMBXF stand out from other penny stocks comes down to fiscal stability. The underlying company enjoys decent strengths in the balance sheet. However, its forte stems from excellent growth and profitability metrics. As well, Grupo Mexico enjoys a high-quality business based on above-sector-average return on equity and return on assets.
Nu Holdings (NU)
One of the more exciting names among speculative penny stocks to buy to get rich, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a Brazilian-based company that provides a digital banking platform. The company offers its customers products across five financial segments: spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and protecting. Currently, NU trades hands for $4.38 a share. It features a market cap of $20.3 billion, another sizable company trading at single-digit prices. Since the start of this year, NU dropped 56% of market value, sparking interest among gamblers.
Fundamentally, Nu appeals because of its ties to the burgeoning Latin America market. At the moment, the company has a presence in Mexico and Colombia, along with its home country. Given the more favorable population pyramid of Latin America relative to other regions, NU may enjoy significant upside. Still, this is one of the penny stocks where investors need to be even more vigilant than normal. While it does feature a strong cash position and excellent growth metrics, Nu lacks substantially in profitability. Therefore, it carries an aspirational profile.
American Rebel (AREB)
Tangentially related to what I can only politely describe as the barreled kinesis systems industry, American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) offers indirect exposure to the massive but controversial sector. To be clear, American Rebel does not manufacture barreled kinesis systems. However, it does provide storage solutions for such systems. As well, for those that want to carry such systems in a discrete manner, American Rebel has you covered.
To be sensitive about this issue, I’m not even going to link to the data but you can easily find it on your own. Per the Washington Post (among other sources), there are more barreled kinesis systems than people in the U.S. In addition, people concerned about their safety amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic bought tons of “BKSs.”
While it’s not everyone’s favorite topic, more than likely, someone you know has a BKS. Therefore, American Rebel features a gargantuan total addressable market. That said, AREB represents a literal example among penny stocks, trading hands for 28 cents a pop.
Wheels Up Experience (UP)
Billed as provider of on-demand private aviation, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) unparalleled conveniences for those who can afford it. Presently, the company features a market cap of nearly $335 million. In addition, shares trade hands for $1.40, presenting significant risks.
Indeed, UP has not lived up to the implications of its ticker symbol, falling down 70% on a year-to-date basis. Fundamentally, it’s not difficult to see why investors abandoned ship. With macroeconomic headwinds in part stemming from the Federal Reserve’s pivot to a hawkish monetary policy combined with geopolitical flashpoints, investors are in no mood for risk-on enterprises.
That said, over the trailing five days ended Oct. 20, UP gained almost 25% of market value. Some daring traders may be speculating on the wealth gap effect. Namely, while the pandemic has been brutal for most folks, the top 1% of society benefitted handsomely.
Since these are the folks that will advantage premium experiences, UP could enjoy upside. Just be careful as this is one of the riskier penny stocks.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.